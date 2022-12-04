Rice plays Texas State following Olivari's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rice Owls (5-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas State Bobcats (5-3) San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -6.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the Texas State Bobcats after Quincy Olivari scored 27 points in Rice’s 70-62 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Bobcats have gone 1-0 at home. Texas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Rice is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Brandon Davis is shooting 45.2% and averaging 9.9 points for Texas State.

Travis Evee is shooting 44.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Owls. Olivari is averaging 14.3 points for Rice.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

