Rice plays Texas State following Olivari's 27-point game

Rice Owls (5-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas State Bobcats (5-3)
The Bobcats have gone 1-0 at home. Texas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.
The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Rice is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Brandon Davis is shooting 45.2% and averaging 9.9 points for Texas State.
Travis Evee is shooting 44.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Owls. Olivari is averaging 14.3 points for Rice.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.