Rice scores 30 as Boise State defeats New Mexico 82-77

Tyson Degenhart scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Chibuzo Agbo scored 12 shooting 6 of 7 from the foul line for the Broncos (22-6, 12-3 Mountain West Conference).

BOISE, Idaho — Max Rice scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half and grabbed seven rebounds and Boise State beat New Mexico 82-77 on Wednesday.

The Lobos (20-8, 7-8) were led in scoring by Morris Udeze, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Jaelen House added 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks for New Mexico. KJ Jenkins also had 12 points and six rebounds.