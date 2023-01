The Mean Green (15-5, 6-3) were led in scoring by Tylor Perry, who finished with 18 points. North Texas also got 13 points from Tyree Eady.

Olivari also contributed eight rebounds for the Owls (14-5, 5-3 Conference USA). Max Fiedler scored 18 points, finishing 8 of 11 from the floor.

DENTON, Texas — Quincy Olivari had 22 points in Rice’s 72-60 victory against North Texas on Thursday night.

Fiedler scored eight points in the first half and Rice went into halftime trailing 31-28. Olivari scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Rice to a 12-point victory.