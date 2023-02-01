Rice Owls (15-6, 6-4 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-10, 5-6 C-USA)Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Quincy Olivari and the Rice Owls take on Cobe Williams and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in C-USA action.The Bulldogs are 7-3 in home games. Louisiana Tech ranks fifth in C-USA in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Isaiah Crawford paces the Bulldogs with 5.0 boards.The Owls are 6-4 against C-USA opponents. Rice ranks ninth in C-USA allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 18.8 points, four assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.Olivari is averaging 19.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Rice.LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.Owls: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.