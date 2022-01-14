The Owls are 2-2 in conference games. Rice averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Taylor is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals. Kinsey is averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Marshall.
Travis Evee averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Carl Pierre is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Rice.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.
Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, four steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.
___
