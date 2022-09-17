Richard guides NC Central to 45-27 romp over New Hampshire

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DURHAM, N.H. — Davius Richard threw two touchdown passes and ran for 140 yards and a score to power North Carolina Central to a 45-27 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday. Richard opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run. Khalil Baker returned an interception for a score, Richard connected with Joaquin Davis for a 34-yard touchdown and North Carolina Central (3-0) led 21-7 after one quarter.

Max Brosmer kept New Hampshire (2-1) within striking distance with three first-half touchdown passes — two to DJ Linkins — to trail 28-21 at halftime.

Richard hooked up with Devin Smith for a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter and J’mari Taylor added an 18-yard TD run in the fourth. The Eagles held the Wildcats to six points in the second half.

Richard completed 18 of 27 passes for 194 yards. He rushed 16 times.

Brosmer completed 26 of 45 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns with one interception for New Hampshire.

