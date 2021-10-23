Richard gave the Eagles (3-4) a 14-10 lead in their MEAC opener with a 31-yard scoring strike to Isiah Macklin midway through the third quarter. The Bears (0-7, 0-3) answered with Romello Kimbrough’s 55-yard TD run for a 17-14 lead, but Richard gave NCCU the lead for good when he connected with Andrew Smith for a 53-yard score on the ensuing drive. Richard wrapped up the win with an 18-yard TD toss to Latrell Collier with 5:22 left to play.
Neil Boudreau completed 22 of 35 passes for 193 yards with a TD and an interception for Morgan State. His 19-yard scoring toss to Wesley Wolfolk gave the Bears a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
