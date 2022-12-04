Richard provides spark, Florida routs Stetson 89-51

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Will Richard came off the bench to score 14 points without missing a shot and Florida breezed to an 89-51 victory over Stetson on Sunday.
The Hatters (4-3) were led by the nine points of reserve Alec Oglesby. Stetson starters scored just 18 points in the game on 8-for-22 shooting.
Richard hit three of his 3-pointers in the first half to help Florida take a 33-22 lead into intermission.
Reeves began and ended a 13-2 run to open the second half with 3-pointers and the Gators were never threatened from there. Two free throws by Aleks Szymczyk gave Florida its largest lead 87-47 with a little over a minute left to play.
The Gators lead the all-time series 53-14. Florida is 101-19 against members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. Jacksonville was the last A-Sun member to beat Florida in 2010.
The Hatters opened the season with a road win over Florida State.
__
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25