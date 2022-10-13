Richard's 6 TDs leads N.C. Central over Morgan State 59-20

DURHAM, N.C. — Davius Richard accounted for six touchdowns to lead North Carolina Central to a 59-20 victory over Morgan State on Thursday night.
Richard threw a touchdown pass each to E.J. Hicks and Devin Smith in the first quarter and then ran for scores from 11 and 42 yards early in the second. Richard’s 3-yard TD pass to Smith just before the break stretched the Eagles’ lead to 42-17. Richard added a 12-yard score to J’mari Taylor late in the third.
Carson Baker threw for 125 yards and a touchdown pass for Morgan State (2-4, 0-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2