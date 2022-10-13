Richard's 6 TDs leads N.C. Central over Morgan State 59-20

Richard completed 17 of 24 passes for 217 yards with four touchdowns and added 66 yards rushing and two scores. Latrell Collier had 112 yards rushing on 16 carries and a touchdown for North Carolina Central (5-1, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Richard threw a touchdown pass each to E.J. Hicks and Devin Smith in the first quarter and then ran for scores from 11 and 42 yards early in the second. Richard’s 3-yard TD pass to Smith just before the break stretched the Eagles’ lead to 42-17. Richard added a 12-yard score to J’mari Taylor late in the third.