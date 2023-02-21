Richardson and Fordham host Loyola Chicago

Fordham Rams (21-6, 9-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-17, 3-11 A-10)
The Rams have gone 9-5 against A-10 opponents. Fordham scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.
The Ramblers and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.
Darius Quisenberry is averaging 16.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.
Rams: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.