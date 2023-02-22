Richardson and the Colgate Raiders visit conference foe Lafayette

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colgate Raiders (21-8, 15-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (9-20, 7-9 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -7.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: Tucker Richardson and the Colgate Raiders take on Leo O’Boyle and the Lafayette Leopards in Patriot action. The Leopards have gone 4-6 in home games. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Rivera averaging 1.9.

The Raiders have gone 15-1 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fulton is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and two steals for the Leopards. O’Boyle is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Richardson is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Braeden Smith is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

