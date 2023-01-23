Richardson, Colgate Raiders to visit Whyte, Boston University Terriers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colgate Raiders (14-7, 8-0 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (10-11, 3-5 Patriot) Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Walter Whyte and the Boston University Terriers host Tucker Richardson and the Colgate Raiders in Patriot action Monday. The Terriers have gone 6-2 at home. Boston University is the Patriot leader with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 1.8.

The Raiders are 8-0 in Patriot play. Colgate has a 6-4 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whyte is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Keegan Records is averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Richardson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

