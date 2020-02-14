TEMPE, Ariz. — Reili Richardson scored 13 of her 22 points in the final five minutes to help No. 22 Arizona State take the lead and hold off Washington State 62-59 on Friday night.

Ula Motuga tied it at 50 with a 3-pointer for Washington State with 3:20 left in the game. Richardson answered with back-to-back 3s to make it 56-50 and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win for the Sun Devils (17-8, 7-6 Pac-12), even as the Cougars (11-14, 4-9) rallied twice to within a point.