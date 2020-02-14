Ja’Tavia Tapley added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Robbi Ryan scored 10 for Arizona State. Richardson also had five rebounds and five assists.
Borislava Hristova had 15 of her 22 points in the second half to help Washington State rally from a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter. Hristova scored five during a 13-1 run that tied it 34-all late in the third.
Chanelle Molina added 13 points for the Cougars.
