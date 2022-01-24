Oregon: The Ducks have won six straight games while going more than a month without a loss. … After being ranked as high as No. 12 early in the year, Oregon has been out of the Top 25 for the past two months, but is making a case to get back into the poll. … Oregon was playing its first home game in three weeks. … Senior guard Will Richardson opened the game with two 3-pointers to reach 1,000 points in his career.