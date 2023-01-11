Richardson scores 15 as Colgate takes down Boston U

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Tucker Richardson scored 15 points as Colgate beat Boston University 77-71 on Wednesday night.
Jonas Harper finished with 23 points for the Terriers (9-9, 2-3). Ethan Brittain-Watts added 10 points for Boston University. In addition, Malcolm Chimezie finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. Colgate hosts Bucknell while Boston University hosts Army.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.