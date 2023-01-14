Richardson scores 23; Colgate earns 71-65 win over Bucknell

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Tucker Richardson had 23 points in Colgate’s 71-65 win against Bucknell on Saturday.
Andre Screen finished with 20 points for the Bison (7-12, 0-6). Xander Rice added 14 points and two steals for Bucknell. In addition, Alex Timmerman finished with nine points, nine rebounds and four assists. The Bison extended their losing streak to eight in a row.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Colgate visits Holy Cross and Bucknell visits Army.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.