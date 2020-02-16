Richardson’s record-breaking assist came on a layup by Ja’tavia Tapley with just over four minutes left and Jayde Van Hyfte added ASU’s final field goal with 3:28 to go. Amber Melgoza scored the Huskies’ final eight points over the last minute to get Washington within two with 15 seconds left but Iris Mbulito made two free throws with 13 seconds left and a contested Melgoza layup attempt missed the mark.