Richardson, a senior, finished with six assists giving her 539 in her career, one more than Briann January (2006-09), a Sun Devils assistant coach and an 11-year WNBA veteran now with the Phoenix Mercury.
Tapley scored 13 points and Jamie Ruden 12 for ASU (18-8, 8-6), which swept the season series.
Melgoza scored 18 points and Darcy Rees and Missy Peterson 10 each for Washington (12-13, 3-11), which held the lead for about three minutes in the first quarter before a 9-0 run put ASU up for good.
