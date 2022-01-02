Branden Carlson led the Utes with 15 points, Marco Anthony scored 14 and Lazar Stefanovic added 10. David Jenkins Jr., who scored 1,194 points in two years at South Dakota State before leading UNLV in scoring at 14.8 points per game last season, fouled out with 7 minutes to play and was held scoreless for the first time in his career. The redshirt junior went into the game as Utah’s second-leading scorer at 12.7 per game while leading the Pac-12 in both made 3s (37) and 3-point field-goal percentage (.435).