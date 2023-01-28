Richardson's 15 lead Colgate over Lafayette 69-57

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Tucker Richardson scored 15 points as Colgate beat Lafayette 69-57 on Saturday.
Josh Rivera finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Leopards (7-16, 5-5). Lafayette also got 11 points from Leo O’Boyle. In addition, Kyle Jenkins finished with eight points and six rebounds.
NEXT UP
Colgate’s next game is Monday against Loyola (MD) at home. Lafayette hosts Navy on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.