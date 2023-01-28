Richardson's 15 lead Colgate over Lafayette 69-57

Richardson added 10 rebounds for the Raiders (16-7, 10-0 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 (2 for 3 from distance). Braeden Smith recorded 11 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 4 from distance). Oliver Lynch-Daniels also had 11. The Raiders extended their winning streak to 10 games.