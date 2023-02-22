Richardson's 17 lead Colgate over Lafayette 73-69

EASTON, Pa. — Tucker Richardson scored 17 points and distributed nine assists and Colgate beat Lafayette 73-69 on Wednesday night.
Justin Vander Baan led the Leopards (9-21, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two blocks. Kyle Jenkins added 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Lafayette. Leo O’Boyle scored 10.
Both teams next play Saturday. Colgate visits Navy and Lafayette visits Bucknell.
