Richmond beats Delaware 21-13 with 10 points in 4 seconds

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEWARK, Del. — Jake Larson, Richmond's long placekicker, booted a 39-yard field goal with four seconds left and Richmond recovered a fumble for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff for a 21-13 win over Delaware on Saturday in a battle of ranked FCS teams. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Spiders went 71 yards in 10 plays after the Blue Hens gave up the ball on downs at the Richmond 7. Reece Udinski was 5 of 6 on the drive, including a 45-yard completion on fourth-and-4 that put the ball at the Delaware 25. A spike, a 3-yard run and a spike set up Larson.

It was the third field goal for Larson, who connected on a 46-yarder in the first half and a 48-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter, and kept the Spiders (8-2, 6-1 Colonial Athletic Association) tied for the league lead with a showdown with William & Mary next week.

Andrew Lopez, the short kicker, kicked a 33-yard field goal in the first half and a 29-yarder in the third quarter for the Spiders.

Advertisement

Larson entered the game 5 of 10 on field goals, 3 of 8 from 40-49 yards. Lopez was 7 of 8, 1 of 2 from long range. Both were 2 of 2 from 30-39 yards. They also share kickoff duties but Larson leads in touchbacks 11-3 before Saturday.

Udinski was 28 of 42 for 301 yards.

Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson, who threw for 196 yards, scored on a 2-yard run in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter and then Marcus Yarns scored from 36-yards out on the next possession for a 13-12 lead but a two-point conversion failed.

Richmond, No. 12 in the FCS Coaches Poll, is tied for first with No. 8 William & Mary and No. 21 New Hampshire. The regular season wraps up on Saturday when William & Mary plays at Richmond and New Hampshire visits Maine.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

GiftOutline Gift Article