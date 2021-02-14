The 90 points were a season best for Richmond, which also registered a season-high 16 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Spiders forced a season-high 23 turnovers.
Cameron Rucker had 10 points for the Seahawks. Gary Grant added seven points and eight rebounds.
The Spiders resume Atlanic-10 play on Wednesday against VCU.
