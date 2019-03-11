No. 14 seed Fordham (12-19, 3-15) vs. No. 11 seed Richmond (12-19, 6-12)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney First Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham is set to face Richmond in the opening round of the A10 tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 20, when the Spiders outshot Fordham 47.4 percent to 39.7 percent and had six fewer turnovers on their way to a three-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Richmond’s Grant Golden, Jake Wojcik and Andre Gustavson have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Spiders points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jacob Gilyard has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Richmond is 0-17 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 12-2 when it scores at least 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Spiders are 5-0 when holding opponents to 40.7 percent or worse from the field, and 7-19 when opponents shoot better than that. The Rams are 7-0 when they score at least 74 points and 5-19 on the year when falling short of 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all A10 teams. The Spiders have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.

