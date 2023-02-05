Richmond hosts Fordham following Burton's 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fordham Rams (18-4, 6-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (11-12, 4-6 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -4; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Fordham Rams after Tyler Burton scored 22 points in Richmond’s 66-62 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies. The Spiders have gone 9-3 in home games. Richmond has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 6-3 in A-10 play. Fordham ranks seventh in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rostyslav Novitskyi averaging 2.0.

The Spiders and Rams meet Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Darius Quisenberry is averaging 17.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

