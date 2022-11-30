Richmond hosts Millner and Toledo

Richmond Spiders (3-3) at Toledo Rockets (4-2)
The Spiders are 0-1 on the road. Richmond is third in the A-10 with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 9.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Toledo.
Burton is averaging 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 13.0 points for Richmond.
