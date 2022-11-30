Richmond hosts Millner and Toledo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richmond Spiders (3-3) at Toledo Rockets (4-2) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -4; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Richmond Spiders after Setric Millner Jr. scored 22 points in Toledo’s 82-69 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Rockets are 2-0 in home games. Toledo is the top team in the MAC averaging 40.0 points in the paint. Rayj Dennis leads the Rockets scoring 14.0.

The Spiders are 0-1 on the road. Richmond is third in the A-10 with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 9.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Toledo.

Burton is averaging 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 13.0 points for Richmond.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

