Richmond hosts Quisenberry and Fordham

Fordham Rams (18-4, 6-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (11-12, 4-6 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces the Richmond Spiders after Darius Quisenberry scored 27 points in Fordham’s 75-65 win over the Saint Louis Billikens. The Spiders are 9-3 on their home court. Richmond ranks ninth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Tyler Burton paces the Spiders with 7.7 boards.

The Rams are 6-3 in A-10 play. Fordham averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Quisenberry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Khalid Moore is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

