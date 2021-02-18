UNDEFEATED WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.1 percent or less. The Spiders are 3-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Spiders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Explorers. La Salle has 35 assists on 75 field goals (46.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Richmond has assists on 49 of 85 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Richmond defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Spiders 27th among Division I teams. The La Salle offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Explorers 269th, nationally).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.