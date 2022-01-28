The Spiders and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Gilyard is averaging 12.4 points, 6.2 assists and 3.4 steals for the Spiders. Tyler Burton is averaging 16.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Richmond.
Vince Williams is averaging 12.4 points, six rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rams. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for VCU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.
Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.