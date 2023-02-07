Richmond plays George Washington after Grace's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richmond Spiders (12-12, 5-6 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (11-12, 5-5 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits the George Washington Colonials after Matt Grace scored 21 points in Richmond’s 68-58 win against the Fordham Rams. The Colonials are 9-4 in home games. George Washington is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Spiders are 5-6 against A-10 opponents. Richmond averages 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 20.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Tyler Burton is averaging 19 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Spiders: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

