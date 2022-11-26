Richmond routs Davidson 41-0 in FCS first round playoff

Udinski was 28-of-31 passing for 246 yards. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Herres early in the second quarter, and his 30-yarder to Jerry Garcia Jr. about seven minutes later stretched the Spiders’ lead to 24-0.

RICHMOND, Va. — Reece Udinski threw two touchdown passes, Milan Howard ran for two more and Richmond beat Davidson 41-0 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs.

Howard carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards. He broke one tackle, spun and then carried one defender into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was his second score on the day and his first multi-touchdown game.

Trailing 24-0 late in the first half, Jayden Waddell drove Davidson (8-4) to the Richmond 8-yard line. But on third-and-goal, he scrambled back to the 25 trying to avoid a sack and then threw an ill-advised underhand toss that was picked off by redshirt freshman Matei Fitz. It was Fitz’s first career interception and the Wildcats only trip into the red zone.