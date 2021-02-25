STREAK SCORING: Saint Louis has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.7 points while giving up 58.7.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Billikens have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spiders. Saint Louis has an assist on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) across its past three games while Richmond has assists on 42 of 75 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.
SECOND CHANCES: Saint Louis has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.8 percent this year. That figure is ranked 15th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Richmond stands at just 20.8 percent (ranked 327th).
