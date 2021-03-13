On Elon’s second play from scrimmage, Tyler Dressler intercepted Phoenix quarterback JR Martin and ran it 15 yards to Elon’s 14 and gave the offense a short field.
Richmond proceeded to turn that into a seven-play drive in almost three minutes that concluded when Mancuso crashed in from a yard out.
On the Phoenix’s (1-3, 0-2) ensuing drive, Martin wrapped up a nine-play, 66-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Parham to reduce the deficit to 14-7 near the end of the first quarter.
Mancuso salted it early in the second when he threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Leroy Henley with 10:18 before halftime.
Elon’s Martin threw for 90 yards on 6-for-14 passing. On in relief, Justin Allen went 3-for-6 passing for 58 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice.
