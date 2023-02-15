Richmond visits La Salle after Nickelberry's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richmond Spiders (13-13, 6-7 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-13, 6-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -1; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Richmond Spiders after Josh Nickelberry scored 21 points in La Salle’s 86-72 victory against the UMass Minutemen. The Explorers are 7-6 on their home court. La Salle is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders are 6-7 in conference games. Richmond is fifth in the A-10 giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Explorers and Spiders face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.3 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Nickelberry is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Tyler Burton is shooting 45.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Spiders: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

