Richmond visits La Salle following Nickelberry's 21-point performance

Richmond Spiders (13-13, 6-7 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-13, 6-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Richmond Spiders after Josh Nickelberry scored 21 points in La Salle’s 86-72 victory over the UMass Minutemen. The Explorers are 7-6 in home games. La Salle has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spiders are 6-7 in conference play. Richmond averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Explorers and Spiders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is shooting 38.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Explorers. Nickelberry is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Tyler Burton is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Spiders: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

