Richmond visits Saint Bonaventure following Luc's 20-point game

Richmond Spiders (10-7, 3-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-9, 2-2 A-10)
The Spiders are 3-1 in A-10 play. Richmond ranks eighth in the A-10 with 13.0 assists per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 2.9.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 38.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
Tyler Burton is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Richmond.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.
Spiders: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.