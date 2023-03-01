Richmond visits Saint Joseph's (PA) after Reynolds' 33-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richmond Spiders (14-15, 7-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-16, 7-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -1.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Richmond Spiders after Erik Reynolds II scored 33 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 89-76 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Hawks have gone 9-6 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Spiders are 7-9 in A-10 play. Richmond is fifth in the A-10 with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 6.5.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is averaging 18.9 points for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Burton is averaging 18.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

