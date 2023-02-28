Richmond visits Saint Joseph's (PA) following Reynolds' 33-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richmond Spiders (14-15, 7-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-16, 7-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces the Richmond Spiders after Erik Reynolds II scored 33 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 89-76 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies. The Hawks are 9-6 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Spiders are 7-9 in A-10 play. Richmond is eighth in the A-10 shooting 33.7% from downtown. Aidan Noyes paces the Spiders shooting 75% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lynn Greer III is averaging 11.9 points and four assists for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Tyler Burton is scoring 18.9 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 10.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article