Richmond visits VCU after Nunn's 31-point showing

Richmond Spiders (14-14, 7-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (21-7, 12-3 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on the Richmond Spiders after Jayden Nunn scored 31 points in VCU’s 88-63 win against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks. The Rams are 13-3 on their home court. VCU scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Spiders are 7-8 in A-10 play. Richmond averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 8-6 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Shriver averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 54.8% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for VCU.

Tyler Burton is averaging 19 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Spiders: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

