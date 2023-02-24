Richmond visits VCU following Nunn's 31-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richmond Spiders (14-14, 7-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (21-7, 12-3 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -9; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Richmond Spiders after Jayden Nunn scored 31 points in VCU’s 88-63 win against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks. The Rams are 13-3 in home games. VCU is sixth in the A-10 with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Jalen DeLoach averaging 7.6.

The Spiders have gone 7-8 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Burton is averaging 19 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Spiders: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

