Richmond wins 82-52 over Drake

Nelson shot 6 for 9 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Spiders (4-5). Tyler Burton added 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 9 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Neal Quinn recorded 17 points and shot 8 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.