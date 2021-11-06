Darius Reynolds and Turner combined on a sack of Ferguson, forcing a fumble that Turner recovered for a 14-10 lead with 3:31 left in the first half and Dressler picked off a Ferguson pass and scored with :23 left to make it 21-10.
Vincent Amendola found Caleb Smith from 37 yards out to pull Towson (4-5, 3-3) within a touchdown at 21-17, but Jerry Garcia Jr. put the game away for the Spiders with a 54-yard run for a score with 8:56 left.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25