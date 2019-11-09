The 59-year-old Richt said the heart attack came Oct. 21 during a routine workout at the gym with his wife, and the quick response time “basically saved my life.” He said two arteries were 100% blocked and he had three stents placed in one and a fourth stent in the other.
Richt said his energy level “now is better than it was before” and posted video of himself banking in a free throw with his eyes closed at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.