Cincinnati: While the Bearcats have won their first eight games for a second straight season and the fourth time in program history, they are now coming off a second-straight game in which they were favored by at least three touchdowns, but won by less. Last week, Cincinnati had to hold on at Navy for a 27-20 win. The Bearcats were favored to beat Tulane by 24 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They led by just nine before scoring 10 points in the final 6:16 after a Tulane fumble and failed fourth down in its own territory on successive possessions.