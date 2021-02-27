Omar Croskey had 13 points for South Carolina State (1-16, 1-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).
“I’m just really happy for them,” added Garvin. “If you guys could have seen the locker room afterward. It’s not about me. It’s about this university and the young men in that locker room.”
Jalen Speer had 20 points for the Rattlers (6-10, 5-4). DJ Jones added 15 points and seven rebounds. Kamron Reaves had 10 points.
The Bulldogs registered their first win in three tries against the Rattlers this season. In the most recent matchup, Florida A&M defeated South Carolina State 75-67 on Thursday. They will play again on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.