The Broncs have gone 1-4 against MAAC opponents. Rider is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.
The Bobcats and Broncs face off Wednesday for the first time in MAAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Balanc is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.
Vaughn is averaging 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.
Broncs: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.