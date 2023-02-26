Rider hosts Benjamin and Mount St. Mary's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-19, 6-12 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (15-11, 12-5 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -7; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays the Rider Broncs after Jalen Benjamin scored 27 points in Mount St. Mary’s 80-68 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Broncs have gone 8-3 in home games. Rider averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mountaineers are 6-12 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s allows 67.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Mervin James is averaging 13 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rider.

Benjamin is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

