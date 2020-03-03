UNDEFEATED WHEN: Rider is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Broncs are 7-12 when opponents score more than 64 points.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Manhattan’s Stewart has attempted 159 3-pointers and connected on 28.3 percent of them, and is 3 for 12 over the last three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Rider is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 71.8 points per game.
