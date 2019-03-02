Rider (15-14, 10-7) vs. Marist (12-17, 7-10)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Marist. Rider has won by an average of 9 points in its last five wins over the Red Foxes. Marist’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2016, a 71-58 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Marist has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brian Parker, Ryan Funk, Isaiah Lamb, Aleksandar Dozic and David Knudsen have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 70 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Parker has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Marist field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Marist’s Funk has attempted 183 3-pointers and connected on 39.3 percent of them, and is 12 of 29 over his past five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Broncs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Red Foxes. Marist has an assist on 23 of 58 field goals (39.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Rider has assists on 61 of 90 field goals (67.8 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Rider offense has averaged 73.6 possessions per game, the 30th-most in Division I. Marist has not been as uptempo as the Broncs and is averaging only 65.1 possessions per game (ranked 329th, nationally).

