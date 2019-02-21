Niagara (12-15, 5-9) vs. Rider (14-13, 9-6)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider goes for the season sweep over Niagara after winning the previous matchup in Niagara. The teams last played each other on Jan. 13, when the Broncs shot 61.2 percent from the field while limiting Niagara to just 46.4 percent en route to a 104-84 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marvin Prochet is averaging 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Purple Eagles. James Towns is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.3 points per game. The Broncs have been led by Stevie Jordan, who is averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 assists.

MIGHTY MARVIN: Prochet has connected on 45.1 percent of the 153 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 68.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 12-7 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Purple Eagles. Rider has an assist on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) over its previous three games while Niagara has assists on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Rider defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.2 percent of all possessions, the 20th-best rate among Division I teams. Niagara has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.9 percent through 27 games (ranking the Purple Eagles 301st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.