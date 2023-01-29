Rider plays Fairfield on 4-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rider Broncs (10-9, 7-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-10, 6-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -2.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rider will attempt to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Broncs take on Fairfield. The Stags are 5-3 on their home court. Fairfield has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncs are 7-3 in conference matchups. Rider has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

The Stags and Broncs face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Supreme Cook is averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Dwight Murray Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Mervin James is averaging 13.2 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Broncs: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

